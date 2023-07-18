abrdn plc Acquires 31,761 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $78,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.