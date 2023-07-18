abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $55,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.30.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $245.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

