abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

abrdn plc raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $73,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 67,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DE opened at $420.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.60. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $296.95 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

