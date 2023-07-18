abrdn plc Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

abrdn plc lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,140 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.