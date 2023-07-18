abrdn plc Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

abrdn plc raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,153,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 183,930 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $115,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

