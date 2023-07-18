abrdn plc Has $79.75 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $79,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

CAT opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

