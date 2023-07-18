abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,077 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $90,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.