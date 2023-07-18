abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $49,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

