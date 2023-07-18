abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $59,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.