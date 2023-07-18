abrdn plc Sells 37,026 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,026 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $76,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 19,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

