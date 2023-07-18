abrdn plc Sells 8,508 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $74,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $727.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.62.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

