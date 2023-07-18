Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.43, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.