AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 112 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,115 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Target by 313.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TGT opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

