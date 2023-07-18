AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 153 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $283.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $283.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

