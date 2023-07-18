AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

