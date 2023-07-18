AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.20% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1,347.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FDVV opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.