AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

