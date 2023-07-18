AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,559 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 7.5 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

