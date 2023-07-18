AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 118,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,859,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 577,579 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 551.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 234,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 694.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 316,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 276,845 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

