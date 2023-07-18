AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

