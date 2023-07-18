AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,049 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Canal Insurance CO grew its position in Dominion Energy by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 227,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

