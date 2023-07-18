AIA Group Ltd Sells 804 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in CF Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in CF Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $10,891,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.