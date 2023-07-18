AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.86 and its 200 day moving average is $208.12. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

