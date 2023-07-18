AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

