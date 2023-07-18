AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

