AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.13 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.48.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.