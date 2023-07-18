AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 700 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 887.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 894,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,007,097. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

