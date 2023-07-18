Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of MO opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
