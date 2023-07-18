American National Bankshares (AMNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 million. On average, analysts expect American National Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $318.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.