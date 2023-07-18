Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,700 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

