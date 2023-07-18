Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257,767 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 193,894 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,618,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,345,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $293.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $294.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.19.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

