Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

