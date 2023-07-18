Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

