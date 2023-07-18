Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 247,945 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.