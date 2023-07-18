Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,445 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,036 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.27%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

