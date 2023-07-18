Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

