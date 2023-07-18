Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGW opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

