Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

