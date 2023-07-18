Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,670,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $160.70.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

