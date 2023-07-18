Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,505 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

