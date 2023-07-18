Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,760 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

