Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,116 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

