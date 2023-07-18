Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,342 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,342 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.