Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,457.9% in the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VGT stock opened at $454.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.70 and a 200-day moving average of $382.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $455.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

