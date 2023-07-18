Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $199.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average is $198.99. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

