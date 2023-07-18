Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.