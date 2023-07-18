Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,556 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MA opened at $402.24 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.66 and a 200 day moving average of $371.05. The firm has a market cap of $381.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

