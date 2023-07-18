Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

