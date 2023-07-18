ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $347.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $348.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

