argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $566.00 at Robert W. Baird

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $544.00 to $606.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.90.

Shares of ARGX opened at $484.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.12 and a 200-day moving average of $382.69. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $498.63.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Analysts expect that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

